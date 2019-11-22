Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
LDS Ward
2374 East Bengal Blvd
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for ErLinda Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ErLinda Stevenson


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ErLinda Stevenson
08/31/1944 ~ 11/18/2019
ErLinda Ramirez Stevenson passed away peacefully. She was born to Andres Ramirez and Rachel Guevara in Standardville, UT.
Linda is survived by her children: Laynie, Shawn, Tracy, Melinda, Daniel, Jayme; brother, Matt (Kathryn); sister, Carmen (Nic); 13 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11-3 pm, at the LDS Ward at 2374 East Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT. For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ErLinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -