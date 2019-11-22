|
ErLinda Stevenson
08/31/1944 ~ 11/18/2019
ErLinda Ramirez Stevenson passed away peacefully. She was born to Andres Ramirez and Rachel Guevara in Standardville, UT.
Linda is survived by her children: Laynie, Shawn, Tracy, Melinda, Daniel, Jayme; brother, Matt (Kathryn); sister, Carmen (Nic); 13 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11-3 pm, at the LDS Ward at 2374 East Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT. For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 22, 2019