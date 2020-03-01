Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map

Erma G. Thompson


1946 - 2020
Erma G. Thompson Obituary
Erma G. Thompson
"Marmar"
Erma sadly passed away surrounded by her family on 1/30/2020. She was born to Wayne & Betty Godfrey on 10/8/1946. Graduated from Granite High School. Married Bill Thompson (her Herbie) on 8/8/1972.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 2-4 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S 900 E, SLC. In memory of Erma, please wear purple.
Read extended obituary and view tribute video slideshow at
www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020
