Erma Helen Rosenhan
1915 - 2020
Our beautiful Aunt, daughter, sister and friend, Erma Helen Rosenhan, passed peacefully into the waiting arms of her family on Oct. 28, 2020. Erma was born on Feb. 28, 1915 to Friedrich Wilhelm Ernest Rosenhan and Ida Rosa Anna Klara Gering Rosehan.
Funeral services will be held Sat, Nov 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Brighton 1st Ward, 2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.) A visitation will be held Friday, Nov 6, 2020 at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) from 6-8 p.m. and the day of the service at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Complete obituary and live streaming instructions at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Please check service times on Cannon Mortuary's website closer to the service for any changes due to Covid restrictions.