1/2
Erma Helen Rosenhan
1915 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erma Helen Rosenhan
1915 - 2020
Our beautiful Aunt, daughter, sister and friend, Erma Helen Rosenhan, passed peacefully into the waiting arms of her family on Oct. 28, 2020. Erma was born on Feb. 28, 1915 to Friedrich Wilhelm Ernest Rosenhan and Ida Rosa Anna Klara Gering Rosehan.
Funeral services will be held Sat, Nov 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Brighton 1st Ward, 2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.) A visitation will be held Friday, Nov 6, 2020 at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) from 6-8 p.m. and the day of the service at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Complete obituary and live streaming instructions at www.cannonmortuary.com. Please check service times on Cannon Mortuary's website closer to the service for any changes due to Covid restrictions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cannon Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved