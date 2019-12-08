|
|
Erma LaRene Eskelson
10/01/1924 ~ 12/01/2019
Erma LaRene Eskelson passed away of causes incident to age on December 1, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a devoted wife to Dick for 72 years. She always had a quick wit, a great sense of humor, and was sweet and gentle. She attended school in Salt Lake City and graduated from East High School. She met Dick Eskelson and was married on November 29, 1942 in New York City while he attended New York University. The marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
LaRene was a lifetime employee of Sears Roebuck in Salt Lake and retired there as well. Dick and LaRene enjoyed many years together. She always was devoted to whatever he wanted, whether it be work or sports, she was always at his side as a great cheerleader. She and Dick moved to Orange, California in their early family life to start a retail Spudnut business there. After several years, they moved back to Salt Lake. She was always willing to watch tennis, football, and basketball from professional sports down to her son, grandsons, and granddaughters. They enjoyed their retirement years together and enjoyed moving to Saint George during the winter months. They spent many years together at Old Farm where they had many friends. Her last several years were spent at Olympus Ranch in Salt Lake. The family wants to extend their appreciation for the wonderful time she had there and the many friends she was able to make there.
LaRene was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in several callings.
She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Eskelson; daughter, Toni Eskelson Larson; sisters, Dorothy and Adele; and brother, Frank. She is survived by a son, Jeff (Lora); a daughter, Diane Wood (Michael); son-in-law, Craig Larson (Gail); 10 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah at 11:00 a.m., where friends may call from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City.
