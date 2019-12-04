Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View 10th Ward
1985 E 3900 S
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Valley View 10th Ward
1985 E 3900 S
Salt Lake City, UT
Erma Madsen Nelson

Erma Madsen Nelson Obituary
Mother of David (Shirley), Dale (Linda), Lynn, LuAnn Snyder, Sylvia (Brent) Barney. Grandmother of 13, Great Grandmother of 25, Great Great Grandmother of 1.
Viewing: 11am
Funeral: 12 noon
Friday, December 6, 2019, at Valley View 10th Ward, 1985 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Internment
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary, 3401 S Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, UT
For full obituary please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/salt-lake-city-ut/erma-nelson-8945290
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
