Ernest Don McCoun
1926 - 2020
Ernest Don McCoun, age 94, born January 13, 1926 to Ernest Jacob and Florence Dickerson McCoun, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife Karen and children Kerry, Kathleen Phillips and Kyle on June 29, 2020.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the Holladay 18th Ward Chapel, 2625 East Milo Way (4910 South), Holladay, UT. A family graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 500 N. Main. To view his full obituary or share a thought or memory, please visit larkincares.com.

Published in Deseret News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Holladay 18th Ward Chapel
JUL
6
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Cemetery
