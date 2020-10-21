Ernest Leon Freestone
Oct. 6, 1936 ~ Oct. 16, 2020
Ernest Leon Freestone died peacefully at Copper Ridge Health Care on Friday, October 16, 2020.
The family thanks the staff and caregivers at Copper Ridge for the loving service they provided to Ernest and his dear wife Pamela over the years.
A private family viewing and graveside service will be held at Valley View Mortuary, located at 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City, Utah on Thursday, October 22, 2020. For more information on Ernest's life and legacy, please visit www.valleyviewfh.com
.