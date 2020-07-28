Ernest William Simmons
1931 ~ 2020
Ernest William Simmons (Bill) passed away the morning of July 23rd, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Bill's great life loves were his family and his faith. A tender soul, he was beloved by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews as well as any animal that crossed his path. He was a life-long faithful member of the LDS church and served the church in many capacities throughout life.
Bill was born in Driggs, Idaho January 24, 1931 to David and Isabella Simmons, the second of eleven children. Born during the depression, Bill learned the value of hard work young. He enlisted in the Navy at 19 and served four years before enrolling at BYU from which he earned a degree in Economics. After graduation, Bill started working at Utah Employment Security as a statistician where he had a successful career until retirement 35 years later.
Bill met his lively life-long companion, Hanne, at a church dance, while living in the Avenues in Salt Lake City. They were married within a year, later sealed in the Temple and were still dancing together 60 years later.
Bill is survived by his wife, Hanne, children Michael, Rebecca (Tim Walden), Diane and Kathryn (Stephen Newell), eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and seven siblings. He is preceded in death by his son Mark Christian, parents and three siblings.
There will be a private viewing held Thursday, July, 30 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Premiere Funeral Home, 67 East 8000 South, Midvale, UT 84047, followed by a private graveside service at 10 AM at Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road Bluffdale. Complete obituary at www.premierfuneral.com