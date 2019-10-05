Home

Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Bountiful City Cemetery
2224 South 200 West
Bountiful, UT
View Map
1931 - 2019
Erval wayne James Obituary
Erval Wayne James
1931 ~2019
Erval Wayne James, 88, of Bountiful, Utah returned to Heavenly Father October 1, 2019. Wayne was born August 29, 1931 in Fayette, Utah. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wayne married Nancy Carol Murie on May 1, 1953 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the Bountiful Temple on August 23, 1996.
Wayne and Nancy lived in Ephraim, Utah after they married and started their family. Later, they moved to Bountiful, Utah and lived there for 64 years raising their six children. He worked as a brick layer most of his life and then worked for Davis County School District. He left behind a legacy to his children of working hard, he taught them to work hard and be honest workers. He loved to garden and always had a big bountiful garden. If he was not in his garden you could find him in his garage tinkering. Wayne loved the outdoors especially fishing. Nancy stated, "Wayne is such a wonderful father and husband. Wayne has furnished me with the pleasures in life. He has provided me with everything. I never had to want." Wayne and Nancy had a good life together. Nancy passed away in July and Wayne has missed her dearly. Wayne and Nancy are reunited as sweethearts again. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed their company when they came to visit.
Wayne passed away at home with Kent by his side. His son, Kent was his caretaker, taking care of Nancy and Wayne for the last three and a half years. We are grateful for the care he has given dad and mom. Wayne leaves behind daughter Barbara Squires (Phil), daughter Laurie Knighton (Rob), daughter Jeanette Anderson (Brent), son Keith Wayne James, son Kent Bernard James, and daughter Deloris Argyle (Jess). He has 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 7 great, great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 5, 2019
