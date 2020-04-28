Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
12:30 PM
Utah Veterans Memorial Park
Ervin Trexler


1942 - 2020
Ervin Trexler Obituary
Ervin Trexler Jr
1942 - 2020
Ervin Trexler, Jr. "Tom" loving father and friend. Passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 born February 7, 1942 to Edna Jane Dowling and Ervin Trexler, Sr. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania before moving to California. He joined the Army right out of high school where he served two consecutive tours. He worked with chemicals and excelled at plating and later retired from the Postal Service. He loved to fish, loved his dogs, liked to take random photos and most importantly loved his family. He will be remembered for his selflessness, generosity, loving personality, and his sense of humor. He was a very stubborn man at times, but his heart was always in the right place. He is survived by his daughter Lesley (Curt) Mascaro his grandsons Kaden (Symantha) Mascaro and Talon (Bailey) Mascaro, great grandkids Braelynn, Bronson, Isabelle and Dakota.
Viewing to take place Thursday April 30 from 11 to 12 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley with Graveside Services to follow at 12:30 at Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 28, 2020
