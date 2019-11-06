|
Erwin Linford (Lin) Henderson
1939 - 2019
Lin Henderson, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on November 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn, and his children, Jolyn (Dennis) Dickerson, Michael (Charmon) Henderson, Lisa (Mark) Hewitson, and Steven Henderson. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., Murray, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 10:30 a.m., at the Winder 7th Ward, 4350 S. 1100 E., where a viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment: Richmond, Utah Cemetery.
For full obituary and condolences, visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 6, 2019