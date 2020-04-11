|
Brook (no "e") Mercer lived her life in color. From head to toe and even in her energy, everything was vibrant. She married her "dear man" in 1971 and everyday was an adventure. Part of their grand journey took them to Japan for 7 years where 3 of their 6 children were born. Her laugh was contagious and her favorite entertainment were her kids. She loved learning and you could always find her front and center at any conference, class, or event that she attended. Brook always loved to be decked to the nines; she always had heels, makeup, and jewelry, even when she was just around her house. She was always on the go and even until the last week of her life, she was our little "energizer bunny." Brook always had a vision and was driven to accomplish her goals. She started BrookLine Herbs, her very successful herbal company; and Personal Style & Colors where she shared her love of color and style and learned to see the beauty in every face she saw.
Brook passed away on 8 April 2020, in her home in Bountiful, Utah. She was born to Joseph Van Seters and Winifred Hickey Van Seters on 10 August 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah where she attended Hillcrest High School and later moved to Logan to attend Utah State University. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Terry Shelton Mercer; sons, Kadin (Jennie) Mercer, Tanus (Melody) Mercer, Eston (Heather) Mercer, and Zane (Erin) Mercer; daughters, Mariah (Brad) Bishop, and Imari (Tyler) MacKay; 10 grandchildren (and 2 on the way), Leena, Issac, Joshua, Jonathan, Jared, Mary Jo, Atticus, Isadora, Evie, Iris, Mabel, and Audie; and her sister, Val (James) Gillespie. She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Chad and Matt Van Seters; two sisters, Karen Hodgson and Josie Conlon; and granddaughter, Zara Mercer.
On Monday, 13 April, her husband and children will gather for an intimate graveside service. They will video the program and have it available for anyone who would like to hear about our wonderful Brook. Please email [email protected] to request the video and to send any messages and memories that you would like the family to hear.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020