Esther Watson Waters
1930 ~ 2019
Esther Watson Waters has returned to her Father in Heaven. She passed peacefully in her own home surrounded by her children, September 5th 2019 (two days before her 89th birthday). Hers was a life of service, to her church (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) and her family. She loved music and played the clarinet since her youth and was sacrament meeting chorister for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon LaMar Waters, her daughters, Connie Robison and Mari Cheshire, and her grandson Lewis Frandson. She was the eighth child of Thomas R Watson and Dorothy Skidmore Watson. She is survived by her sister, Val NeVille, her daughters, Peggy Leatham and Julia Tuft, her son Sid Robison, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. A viewing will be held Saturday, September 14th 2019 from 11:00am-12:45pm, followed by funeral services at 1:00 pm, all at her church located at 5606 S Vine Street, Murray. She will be laid to rest in the Murray City Cemetery following services.
