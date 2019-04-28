Ethel J. Whiting

1932 ~ 2019

Ethel Jensen Whiting, born August 15, 1932, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on April 25, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Ethel was born in Bountiful, Utah and grew up in Davis County. She attended Davis High School, and later Brigham Young University. She worked in the LDS Church Genealogical Library. On April 26, 1956, she was sealed for time and all eternity to Wallace Dean Whiting in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had seven daughters.

Ethel was devoted to her children and grandchildren and beloved by them. Her kindness and patience were unfailing. She was the peacemaker of the family. She loved gardening and sewing. She was a master at crocheting and tatting, and wrote beautiful poetry. Ethel was devoted to the gospel of Christ. She served for many years in the Primary of the Taylorsville 2nd Ward, receiving a pin for 20 years of service. She loved the Jordan River Temple and was an ordinance worker there. Ethel and Dean served at the Missionary Training Center in Provo and they later served a full-time family history mission to Tahiti, where their adventures included presenting the President of Tahiti with a copy of his genealogy.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Rebecca, husband Dean, brothers Richard and Allen, sisters Dorothy and Marie, son-in-law John (Mary Ann) Forgie; granddaughter-in-law Jill (Justin) Litton Ballamis; and great-granddaughters Chloe and Alyssa Forgie. She is survived by daughters, Christine (Ed) Polakoff, Mary Ann (Michael) Forgie-Eaton, Teresa Whiting, Nina (Jeff) Amott, Jeannette Ballamis Phelps, Denise Moyer; 25 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Syracuse Meadows Ward, 700 S 2500 W, in Syracuse, Utah. Viewings will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S State Street in Murray, Utah, and Friday, May 3rd from 12:00 to 12:45 pm at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Syracuse City Cemetery, 1250 S 100 W.

