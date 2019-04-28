Ethel M. Ashby

1927 - 2019

Ethel Barbara Madsen Ashby, a long-time Murray resident, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on April 25, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. She was born on February 7, 1927 in Gunnison, Utah, the eleventh of twelve children, to Niels Andrew Madsen and Emma Aeschlimann. She married Evan M. Ashby in the Salt Lake Temple on Dec. 4, 1946. They were best friends, fishing buddies, and constant companions for 55 years.

She was a woman of many talents and shared them freely with friends and family. She was fondly nicknamed the "Bookmark Lady" for the many beautiful, delicate, crocheted bookmarks she made. She was never afraid of work and helped to build several houses and was always willing to help out with a project. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings. She and Evan were able to serve a couples mission in the Oklahoma, Tulsa Mission.

She is survived by her children: Arlene Fenwick, Les Ashby (Debbie), Ed Ashby (Lois), Warren Ashby (Nancy), and Carol Baxter (Steve); son-in-law, Matthew Behunin (Christine); 29 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She Is preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, daughter Marie, three sons-in-law, and 2 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Murray 29th Ward Chapel on 6300 So. 700 W. Viewings will be held Thursday evening, May 2, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St. Murray Utah, and prior to the funeral on Friday, May 3, from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

We would like to thank all the special caregivers who took such great care of her in the last part of her life.

