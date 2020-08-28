1/1
Ethel Rozell Henrie
1931 - 2020
Ethel Rozell Henrie
"She Danced Through Life"
Bountiful, UT-Rozell was born on January 28, 1931 to Roy and Zella Sohm in Burley, Idaho, and passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020. Her sister Elaine Moffett and brothers Rex and Keith Sohm predeceased her. Surviving are her beloved husband, Irven L. Henrie, Jr., whom she met at BYU and married in 1951, and her six children: Robin (Deborah), Cortney (Carolyn), Jillair (Greg), Cary (Sauni), Kip (Michelle) and Amy (Chris).
In her later years, looking back on her wonderful life, she felt that one of her callings was dancing and teaching dancing, so she coined the phrase, "She Danced Through Life". From a very early age Rozell danced, and studied dance, including W. O. Robinson's formation ballroom dances. For nearly 20 years the "Rozell Henrie Dance Studio" in Brigham City, Utah, brought joy and entertainment to thousands. She was also active in community theaters as choreographer, director, actress and costumer. In her last 16 years Rozell taught tap dancing at Senior Citizen Centers in Bountiful, Ogden and Salt Lake City.
In addition to being a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and other talents and hobbies, she sang, was a music director and illustrated children's books.
A private family service will be held at the Bountiful Russon Mortuary on Saturday, August 29 at 2 p.m.
Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
02:00 PM
Bountiful Russon Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marion Robinson
August 25, 2020
My condolences for your loss. May God bless the family with peace and love during this difficult time.
Neighbor
