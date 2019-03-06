Resources More Obituaries for Eugene Pack Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eugene Grant "Gene" Pack II

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Eugene "Gene"

Grant Pack II

1932 ~ 2019

Eugene "Gene" Grant Pack II, 86, classical music radio host and actor, passed from this life March 3, 2019, at Salt Lake City Utah. He was born July 29, 1932, at Salt Lake City, Utah. He is the son of Eugene Grant Pack I and Lucile Clara (Payne) Pack, who preceded him in death. He is survived by a brother, Dennis (Carol) Pack, of Winona, Minnesota, two nephews, two grand-nieces, a grand-nephew and several cousins.

Radio and the theatre were his passions. He joined the radio club in high school, and starred in a play at Kingsbury Hall at the age of 12.

Gene received a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Utah. He worked at KUER, the University of Utah's public radio station, from before it went on the air in1960 until his retirement in 2002. He had many titles and responsibilities, but is best-known as the producer and host of music and fine arts programming. Recognitions he received include the Honors in the Arts Award from the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce in 1983 for significant contributions to the cultural heritage of the State of Utah, the Madeleine Award from the Cathedral of the Madeleine in 1990 for distinguished service to the arts and humanities, Utah State Governor's Award for Arts Education in 1990, and election to the Utah Broadcast Hall of Fame in 2005.

Gene had major roles in scores of plays in many venues, including Theater 138, the Pioneer Memorial Theatre, Kingsbury Hall, the Salt Lake Acting Company, Grand Theater, Theater Works West, the Lagoon Opera House, and Park City melodrama. He appeared as a narrator with the Utah Symphony Orchestra and with the Zivio Ethnic Arts Ensemble. He also appeared in several theatrical films and in commercials.

Gene enjoyed the company of good friends, and he had many of them. His kindness, wit, and wisdom will be sorely missed.

In keeping with Gene's preference, a funeral will not be held, but a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Utah Symphony | Utah Opera.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries