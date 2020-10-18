Eugene "Gene" Groves
1929 ~ 2020
Eugene "Gene" Groves, a long-time resident of White City, passed away from natural causes on October 12, 2020, at the age of 90. Gene was born on December 15, 1929 in Bountiful, Utah to George Fredrick and Edith Thelma. After graduating from West High, Gene served his country in Korea in 1951. He went to work for Union Pacific Railroad and later with Norton Christensen Drilling Products. On July 5, 1955 Gene married the love of his life, Veneta Luce. They spent 64 loving, happy years with each other and together they raised four children. Gene's brothers, sisters, children, and grandchildren have many fond memories traveling, snowmobiling, boating, fishing, camping, and riding ATV's. Gene was a master with his hands. His woodwork and leatherwork were exceptional. Anything Gene put his mind to, he could accomplish. Vee enjoyed helping Gene make countless beautiful, useful items in his shop. Their children and grandchildren learned many talents from Gene. Gene is preceded in death by his bride, Veneta; Sons Randy and Darrell; Brother, Dale; Sister, Nadine; and his parents. Gene is survived by his children Rick (Lori) and Sheryl; and his grand and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Monday, Oct 19th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Lake Hills Mortuary Located at 10055 South State Street. Grave Side Services will be held on Tuesday the 20th at 2:00 pm with a brief Viewing from 1:00 - 1:45 pm. Masks are required for attendance. Please visit the obituary at www.memorialutah.com
for streaming instructions.
We would like to give a special thanks to Summit Senior Living and Inspiration Hospice, and all others involved with caring for our Dad. The sincerity and love you showed to our Dad and the family is deeply appreciated. We would also like to thank all our family and friends that have given us love and support during this time. We will all miss you very much and are so grateful we had you as our father.