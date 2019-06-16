Home

Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Vine Bluff Cemetery
Nephi, UT
Eugene Holman Mikkelson
1930 ~ 2019
Eugene Holman Mikkelson, age 88, of Salt Lake City, UT, passed peacefully Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Gene is survived by his wife Marian of 63 years. He is also survived by son, Marc (Karen) Mikkelson, daughters, Lesa (Brad) Wells and Lora (Farrel) VanWagenen; sister, Carma (Dean) Jensen; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Friends can visit with the family on Monday, June 17. Viewing 9:30 - 10:45 am. Funeral Service at 11 am at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, Draper, UT. Burial 3 pm, Vine Bluff Cemetery, Nephi, UT.
See the full obituary at www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019
