Eugene Hugh Findlay

1931 ~ 2019

A life-long dedicated servant of the Lord, a tremendously effective executive, and a wonderful story teller has fought the good fight and now passed on. Eugene Hugh Findlay, born 19 April, 1931, concluded his earthly sojourn 29 April, 2019. He was 88. Dad's influence for good spanned 9 decades, three continents, dozens of organizations, and thousands of people. His greatest success was in the home. He, with his lovely wife, Lola, have left a legacy that 7 children, 30 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren are anxious to emulate.

Gene was born in Bloomington, Idaho, and the ranch never left his heart. He lost his heart to a gal from Canada and was married to Lola Hartley in the Cardston, Alberta Temple on 22 Dec 1954. He started a family and a career in the Air Force at the same time, and retired as a LtCol in 1978. A second career was capped by serving as Director of Finance, Director of Administrative Services, and finally as the Director of the Department of Transportation for the State of Utah.

His service to the Lord was filled with opportunities to bless and serve. He served as a young Branch President in Panama, a Bishop in South Jordan, and a Mission President in Houston Texas, but for all his success and influence in career and church service, he most successfully emulated the statement of President Harold B Lee: "the greatest work you will ever do, will be within the walls of your own home." We love you Dad!

Funeral services will be held Friday, 3 May, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Country Park 5th Ward, 11400 S. 1988 W. South Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday, 2 May, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. and Friday prior to services from 9:30 - 11:00 A.M. at the same location. Interment will be held Saturday, 4 May, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Bloomington Cemetery in Bloomington, ID.



