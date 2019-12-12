Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glenmoor 6th Ward Meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4200 West Skye Drive
South Jordan, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Glenmoor 6th Ward Meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4200 West Skye Drive
South Jordan, UT
Eugene J. Izatt


1944 - 2019
Eugene J Izatt
1944 ~ 2019
Eugene J Izatt, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by family after battling poor health and illness this past year. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Glenmoor 6th Ward Meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 4200 West Skye Drive, South Jordan, Utah. A public viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. There will also be a viewing one hour prior to the funeral services at the meetinghouse. He will be laid to rest in the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah. Please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 12, 2019
