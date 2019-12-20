|
1925 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father and the patriarch of our family, Eugene K. Probst, passed away on December 14th at his home in Midway, Utah, surrounded by his loving family.
Gene was born on February 10th, 1925 and grew up in the struggle of the Great Depression where his parents, Karl and Cree, taught him the value of hard work, duty and responsibility. Tending sheep, raising foxes, milking cows and working the family farm were all part of his formative years. While he recalled his young years as difficult, they also became the very foundation upon which he would build a strong and beautiful life. Gene was a formidable, competitive boxer, football and baseball player and loved hunting with his sons and grandsons.
Immediately after graduating from Wasatch High School, he was recruited to play football as the quarterback at Utah State University but quickly turned his efforts to serve our nation in the United States Navy. After enlisting he saw tremendous action and lived through tumultuous battles in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS Oak Hill as a Fire Controlman 2nd Class.
He fought in 7 major engagements during 28 continuous months in World War II, including the Battles at Leyte Gulf where he helped liberate the Philippine Islands. He was decorated for his valiant service there more than 65 years later by the US Navy and the Filipino Forces currently serving there.
Soon after returning from the war he met and married his sweetheart, Darlene Turnbow, from Heber City. Together they had the joy of raising their eight children. Gene quickly chose a career path that included running the family farm and laying brick, stone and tile. He shared his work ethic and skills with his children. He built his own company over the years that allowed him to provide for his growing family and participate as a pillar in Midway's political affairs. He served several terms as a City Councilman and was eventually elected to serve three terms as Midway's Mayor.
His commitment to family endured beyond any other aspect of his life. Surrounded in Midway by most of his children, he has a great posterity that he loved and served tirelessly. Service has been the central role of his life, whether it was on behalf of our nation during the war, during the growth of Midway, in his religious service, including 18 years at the Provo, Utah Temple or in his own personal family. Gene led a life of service that exemplified the teachings of the Savior Jesus Christ as a legacy for his family and the many lives that he touched through service and constant attention to the work at hand.
Gene is survived by his children Mike (Joan), Craig (Debbie), Bill (Beverly), Karl (Mary), Bob (Jolyn), Genene (Adam), Sharon (Ty) and Kent (Heather), 32 grandchildren and a continually growing number of great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene, daughters Mary and Diana and granddaughter Jennifer.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21st at 11:00 AM at the Midway Stake Center on 165 North Center Street, Midway, Utah 84049. A viewing will be held Friday December 20th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Stake Center and from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to services on Saturday. Interment at the Midway Cemetery will be held following the funeral services.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 20, 2019