Eugene Max Allred

1924 - 2019

Eugene Max Allred passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday May 29, 2019. He was a humble kind man who treated everyone with respect. We all loved and admired him. Max was a great example of honesty and integrity. He was always positive and never complained though he struggled many years with limited physical movement. Max was born on February 25, 1924 to Andrew Franklin Allred and Anna Myrtle Anderson in Centerfield, Utah. One of ten children, raised in the depression and fought in world war II, he was truly a member of the greatest generation. He is survived by his siblings Helen Andreason, Donna Anderson, Della Bunnell, and Ace Allred.

He married Rose Elean Olsen on March 15, 1946. They were wonderful parents and raised five children. They both served in many church callings including two missions: Philippine Manila Mission (1987-88) and Ohio Columbus Mission (1993-95). Rose passed away on April 4, 2007.

He is survived by Don (Linda), Ed (Sherry), Louise (Ken) Wilde, Arlin (Beckie), Jack (Stacy); 28 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren.

He married Maxine Koford Smith on November 11, 2011. She has been wonderful, and her family have adopted Max as their dad as well. Maxine's children are: Sharlene (Perry) Skaug, Ronald Mattinson, Jolene (Brent) Hales, Mark (Lori) Smith, Sherri (Greg) Knapp, Dirk (Shelia) Smith; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, 11:00am in the LDS Chapel, 3450 S. 6400 W. Family and friends may gather Thursday evening, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. and Friday at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

