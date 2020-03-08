|
Eugene Sudweeks
1942 ~ 2020
Our beloved dad, grandpa, brother, and friend, Eugene Sudweeks passed away peacefully March 5, 2020 after a short battle with a very aggressive cancer. Gene was born May 8, 1942 in Kingston, UT to Burdell and Vio Spencer Sudweeks. He married Dortha LeFevre in 1963; she passed away in 2002.
As much as Gene liked fishing and hunting, his true loves were boating, snowmobiling, and camping, which he shared with many. He truly enjoyed his "mountain", his property in Argyle Canyon. Gene was the owner/operator of CDS, ceiling drywall systems, where he worked with his son, Tom for many years. He was a great employer.
Gene shared his life with everyone, and cherished family time. He was at his best when he was helping someone out of a jam, and rescued so many when they needed it the most. He will be missed so much, not only by his family but the many lives he touched and influenced.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Brint) Peel; son, Tom; sister, Rosielea (Ron) Perkins; grandchildren, Madi (Kyle) Beck, Chris (Tayler) Peel, Thomas Peel, Alexxus Dunn, and Sara Peel; great grandchildren, Kamrie, Maiya, and Kash; nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Jim Bell and Fred Haydock. Preceded in death by wife, Dot; parents; sister, DonaLee; sisters-in-law, Dean (Willis) Lester and Mariam Bell; and brother-in-law, Tommy.
A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W. Magna Main St. (2700 S.). Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Junction City Cemetery. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2020