Eugenie "Jenny" Schmirald

1932 ~ 2019

Eugenie "Jenny" Schmirald passed away on July 3, 2019 related to a stroke and pnuemonia. She was surrounded by her husband and family. She was a loving wife, mother and doting grandmother. She was proceeded in death by her father ( August Musken ), mother (Margarete Musken) and brother (Manfred Musken). She is survived by her husband (Guenter Schmirald), sister ( Christal Musken Dembea), son ( Ralf Schmirald { Diane}), 5 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

Jenny was born March 26, 1932 in Duisburg, Germany. She survived World War II among the blasts as a child. She was introduced to Guenter by her brother at a Carnival dance. Jenny loved to dance. They later married on October 17, 1953. Jobs were tight and Germany was still struggling after the war. An opportunity came for them to move to America. They arrived here in America in 1964.

Jenny cleaned houses until she was able to obtain employment at O. C. Tanner. She worked there for 20 years as a jewelry inspector. She retired on December 22, 1995. She loved working there and made several lasting friends.

Jenny loved to travel and has been to several places all over the world with her husband. Her favorite vacation was to Australia. Her greatest love was her son and his family. The children could always bring a big smile to her face. You could always count on her to ask "What's New? " and she expected a story or two.

We will miss her love, kindness and joy for life.

Published in Deseret News on July 10, 2019