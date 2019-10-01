|
Eulale Geneva Duncan
1935 ~ 2019
Kearns, UT-Eulale Geneva (Birch) Duncan died peacefully on September 28, 2019. Born April 11, 1935 to Geneva (Mann) Birch and Azie Birch. Eulale was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved working with young children in the Primary. She loved Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and saw beauty in all their creations. She always had a strong testimony of the gospel and knows that families are forever. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She married Jimmy R. Duncan August 1957 and was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple August 1958. She has 7 siblings, is a mother to 5 children, grandma to 14 grandchildren, and great-grandma to 21 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Azie and Geneva (Mann) Birch, and brothers Donald, Cecil, and Calvin. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; children Jim (Lois), Pamela, Shawn (Lisa), Chad (Hollie), and Bonni; brother Vaughn (Phyllis), sisters LaRae (Edward) Harrison, LaRee Birrell, Myrle (Sherron) Pace; Sisters-in-Law Patricia Birch and Carolyn Birch; and all her grand and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Kearns 14th Ward Building, 4232 West 5015 South, Kearns, Utah 84118. There will be a viewing for friends and family from 8:30 - 10:30 AM just prior to funeral services at the same location. Interment will be at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 South 1700 West, Bluffdale, Utah. Online obituary and guest book available at www.memorialutah.com.
