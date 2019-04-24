Eunice Ellen Hunt Pixton

8/19/1931 - 4/21/2019

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully in her apartment on April 21, 2019. Eunice Pixton is survived by her four children, Robert Lenz (Miriam), Jeralyn (Tom), Lisa, and Brent Allen (Angela); 13 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

Eunice was born at home in Emerson, Idaho, to Gilbert Lenz Hunt and Carol Marie Nelson Hunt; she was 87 years old. She was the eldest daughter of four children. Eunice attended school in Emerson/Heyburn, Idaho, and received her bachelor's degree from Utah State University in home economics. She later earned her master's degree from Utah State University in home economics. On August 21, 1952, she married her sweetheart, Robert Allen Pixton in the Salt Lake Temple. Teaching was her passion - she taught home economics at Hillcrest High School for 25 years. She served as a temple worker in the Jordan River Temple and later, the Draper Temple together for 14 years. In 1993-94, she and her husband served a church mission to the Baton Rouge Louisiana Mission.

The family wishes to extend special appreciation to the staff of Sagewood at Daybreak for their care and consideration of Eunice.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Eastridge 8th Ward Chapel at 1020 E Sunburn Lane, Sandy. A viewing will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., on Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday morning at the chapel from 9:00-10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be at the Sandy City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the LDS Church Perpetual Education fund. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary