Eva Antje Aaltje Anjewierden Copier
1928~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Eva Antje Aaltje Anjewierden Copier peacefully left this life with family by her side on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at her home in Taylorsville, Utah. She was born on December 19, 1928 in Groningen, Netherlands to Aaltje Van Komen and Dirk Anjewierden. She was later sealed to Dirk and Jannigje Anjewierden in the Salt Lake Temple. She immigrated to the United States in 1947, along with her six-year-old brother, John, followed shortly thereafter by her sweetheart, Floris Copier, to whom she was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married 71 years. She is survived by sons Floris (JoAnn) Copier, Randall (Kaye) Copier, Michael Copier, Eldon (Debbie) Copier, Ken (Char) Copier, Dale (LaDean) Copier; daughters Linda (Lee) Llewellyn, Sharon (Cameron) Clukey; daughter-in-law Sheri Copier; son-in-law Mike Mallory; 32 grandchildren and 80+ great grandchildren; siblings John (Freda) Anjewierden, Amy (Michael) Moore, Lorna (Leroy) Franke, David (Laura) Anjewierden, Dwight (Leslie) Anjewierden, Penny (Ashby) Anjewierden. Preceded in death by husband Floris Copier, daughter Marian Mallory, son John Copier, daughter-in-law Muriel Copier, 3 infant grandsons, her parents, and 6 siblings. Funeral services will be held Saturday February 22, at 2 pm at Redwood Memorial Estates with a viewing starting 2 hours prior at noon. Interment: Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Rd.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 20, 2020
