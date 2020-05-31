EvaDean Liston
West Valley City, Utah
EvaDean Griffin Liston, 95 formerly of Escalante, Utah, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in West Valley City, Utah surrounded by her loving family on May 26, 2020.
She was born June 18, 1924 in Escalante, Utah to Ray and LeNora Roundy Griffin. She married her sweetheart Harvey Liston on June 11, 1943 in Parowan, Utah. They were sealed as an eternal family in the Manti Temple on June 11, 1956. He preceded her in death on April 12, 1974. After his passing she went to live with her daughter, Utahna, in West Valley City, Utah. She was employed by Wolf Sporting Goods and then Sunset Sporting Goods.
EvaDean will always be remembered for her genuine love for her family and friends. We are grateful for the many years we got to spend with her, for her loving example in our lives.She loved people, her home in Escalante and the Utah Jazz. She was an avid Jazz Fan, watching every game she could. She knew all the Jazz players and loved to talk about "Those Jazz." Above all, she cherished her family and in the end, it was the love she had for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren that made leaving most difficult for her.She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.She enjoyed cooking, traveling with her family, crocheting and shopping. She was a gracious lady loved by everyone. She made friends wherever she went. She loved helping and serving others. Her sweet spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children: Utahna (Heber) Poulson, Leola (Jim) Alvey, Beth (Steve) Blakey; 11 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Proceeded in death by her husband, Harvey; son, Lowell; parents; grandson, Bret Blakey; five brothers: Claron, Alof, Lynn, William "Bill", Eugene "Pole"; and sister, Melba Brooks.
Her family wishes to express gratitude to the loving care givers and incredible team at Symbii Hospice for their loving support and compassionate care of our mother.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held June 5, 2020 at 12:30 pm in the Escalante City Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at ward chapel in Escalante, prior to the graveside service. Attendees are asked to comply with government directives of social distancing and recommend the wearing of masks. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services will be available at www.maglebybmortuary.com under EvaDean's obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 31, 2020.