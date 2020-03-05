Home

Evan Leon Ivie

Evan Leon Ivie Obituary
1931 ~ 2020
Evan Leon Ivie, former BYU Professor of Computer Science, graduated life on 2 March, 2020.
He was born in American Fork, Utah, to Horace Leon and Ruth Ashby Ivie on 15 May 1931. He attended BYU, with a Mission to Ontario, Canada. Evan was one of the first graduating class of EE students at BYU, then went on to Stanford University for an MS.
After service in the Air Force he attended MIT, where he graduated with a PhD. Following 13 years at Bell Labs in NJ, he returned to BYU to teach computers, where he retired after twenty years.
For 5 years he served as Bishop of the Edgemont 13th Ward in Provo, followed by a Mission to Frankfurt, Germany. He then volunteered with BYU in Nauvoo, remaining there for 17 years before moving to Cove Point in Provo.
Evan is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Beck, 11 children, 47 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the chapel on 4220 Foothill Dr. in Provo, on Saturday, March 7 at 11:00 a.m. Viewing is at 9:30 a.m.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
