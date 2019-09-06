Home

Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jordan 6th Ward Chapel
3650 W. 4400 S.
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Jordan 6th Ward Chapel
3650 W. 4400 S.
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Jordan 6th Ward Chapel
3650 W. 4400 S.
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Evelyn Jensen Petersen Harris


1928 - 2019
Evelyn Jensen Petersen Harris
1928 ~ 2019
Our mother Evelyn Jensen Petersen Harris, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 91 in the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family. Mom was the 12th child of James B. and Mary Jane Jensen, born on January 8, 1928 in Avon, Utah. She was raised in Penrose, Utah and later moved to Brigham City, Utah where she graduated from Box Elder High School in 1946. She married John "Bud" Petersen in December of 1946. He passed away in July 1991. She later married Norman K. Harris in July 2007.
To read her life sketch click here http://mcmillanmortuary.com
Mom is survived by her 5 children Susan (Larry) Wright in St. George, John L. (Verna) in West Valley City, Mike (Shauna) in Taylorsville, Randy (Leslie) and Sheila (Randy) Buchei in Hurricane. Also, survived by Norm's children Myrna Harris, Jed (Debbie) Harris, Danny (Nikki) Harris, Kayla (David) DelaMare, Ryan (Sandi) Harris and several more Harris grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands and eleven siblings. Also preceding her in death is a granddaughter Annie Rose Lemus and a step-daughter Kaleen Middlesworth. Her posterity includes 24 grandchildren, 77 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services are scheduled Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00am at the Jordan 6th Ward Chapel, 3650 W. 4400 S., West Valley City, UT, 84120. A viewing will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at the same address and 9:30-10:45am the day of the funeral.
Interment at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W. 4100 S., West Valley City, UT, 84120, under the direction of McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880.
Evelyn's family is grateful for Janet, Tessa and Monique of Dixie Hospice who tenderly cared for their mother.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Remember
