Evelyn Jane Morse Austin, 94, passed away July 2, 2019 inBountiful, Utah. She was born September 21, 1924, on the family farm near Carpenter, Wyoming. Her parents were Charles Whalley Morse and Nora Mae Breeden Morse. She graduated from Carpenter High School and attended the University of Wyoming. While at the University she met and married her husband Howard Glenn Austin on March 6, 1947. In 1954 they moved to Kaysville, Utah with their two young daughters and became lifelong residents.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Glenn Austin, her daughter Kathleen, her brother Donald Morse, her sister Bonnie Mae Morse, and two of her great-grandchildren Luke and John Howard.

Evelyn was devoted to her religion, attending and serving in many capacities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was passionate about family history leaving a legacy for her family to follow.

She is survived by one daughter, Melody (Bruce) Howard, 10 grandchildren, Michelle (Aaron) Powner, Ryan Hovey, Jim (Kirstin) Howard, Chet (Tanya) Hovey, Steve (Tia) Howard, Christie (Don) Mendoza, Melissa (Steve) Tibbetts, Dan (Monica) Howard, Becky (Neal) Layton, David (Emily) Howard, many great-grandchildren and soon to be great-great-grandchildren whom she always welcomed and whose company she enjoyed. The sun never sets on the love and example of a precious mother and friend.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville 13th Ward, 875 E. 200 N., Kaysville. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main Street and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019