Evelyn Louise Reed

Herzog

1947 ~ 2019

"The voice" of Jones, Waldo,

and Holbrook

Salt Lake City, Utah-Evelyn Louise Herzog was born in Collbran, CO to Collena Elsberry and William Reed. She was one of 6 siblings. She attended Window Rock High School in Fort Defiance, AZ. She was known as "sweet." She was indeed a loving, fun and appreciative person. She was briefly a stewardess for Western Airlines.

Evelyn met and married Keith Herzog. They lived in Salt Lake City in the Yalecrest area for over 40 years. They lived life in a big way. They golfed, sailed, partied for special occasions, and decorated for Christmas. They loved sports cars and motorcycles.

She worked over 30 years for Jones, Waldo and Holbrook Law Firm - being the "voice" of the firm. She was known and loved by her colleagues and she loved working there.

After retirement she enjoyed hiking, traveling, music, and games until her health deteriorated and she could no longer do the things she loved to do.

Evelyn passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She is now free of suffering and declining health. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and Keith.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am July 17, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2530 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City. A viewing will be at 9:00 am just before the service. Interment to follow the funeral. Visit www.LarkinMortuary.com to send condolences.



Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019