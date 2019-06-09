March 28, 1933 ~ June 3, 2019

Evelyn Marie Issac left on the ultimate cruise on Monday, June 3. 2019 in her Holladay home of 42 years with her son by her side and her ever faithful dog Roxie at her feet. Born Evelyn Marie Herrera in Cokeville, Wyoming March 28, 1933 to parents Joseph F. and Marina Herrera. She was preceded in death by her brothers Jerome, John, Joseph, LaCome, Eddie and survived by her sister Mary Rose Miller (Denver)

Evelyn married Paul Wilkes (deceased) September 15, 1956 in Las Vegas and they had two children Karen Herrick and Sam Wilkes (Las Vegas), three grandchildren Paul Chapman Wilkes, Nicholas Moore, Keeley Moore (Sacramento) and great-grandchild Caiden Moore.

Evelyn married Doug Isaac (deceased) on August 10, 1991 in her Holladay home and enjoyed being part of his family with her step-sons Randy (Tauna), Rick (Peggy), Jim (Susan), 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

Evelyn graduated from Cokeville High School class of 1951 then attended business school in Salt Lake City. Evelyn worked as an administrative assistant for Transport Clearings/Redex Inc. and later Kleinfelder Engineering.

Evelyn had a great love for all animals and nature and took great solace when visiting "her" mountains along the Wasatch Front. Christmas was her favorite time of year as it brought her family together and gave her the chance to decorate until her heart was content. She loved to travel and her favorite mode a transportation was onboard a luxury cruise ship with her husband Doug. In her younger years she could often be found on the ski slopes, hunting, fishing and boating with her husband Paul.

Services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Valley View 11th Ward house located on 1925 East Gundersen Lane (4140 South) in Holladay, Utah. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the services 11:00 a.m. Evelyn will be laid to rest in the Cokeville Cemetery (Wyoming) where her parents and brothers will watch over her.

Published in Deseret News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary