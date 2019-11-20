|
|
Evlyn Case
1937 - 2019
Richfield, Utah - Our kind and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Evlyn Lee Case, age 82, passed away November 15, 2019 in the arms of her beloved husband, at her home in Richfield. Evlyn was born October 9, 1937 in Panguitch, Utah, a daughter of Loren James and Myrtle Reid Lee. She graduated from Richfield High School, Class of 1955.
Evlyn married the love of her life, Allen J. Case December 20, 1954 in Richfield, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple June 24, 1966.
Evlyn graduated from BYU with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She taught third grade at West Kearns Elementary School for 12 years. Evlyn and Allen moved to Richfield February 8, 2000 after their retirements in the Salt Lake Valley.
Evlyn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Presidency and as a Teacher in the Primary, Relief Society and Young Women's Program. She also worked with the Cub Scouts and was an ordinance worker at the Manti Temple. She and Allen also served a church service mission.
Evlyn enjoyed crocheting, knitting, doing crafts, fishing, camping, bowling and traveling.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Allen, of Richfield; her children: Jim and Beckie Case of Richfield; Robert and Sherry Case of West Jordan; Russ Case of Wallsburg; Susan and Kyle Pehrson of Taylorsville; Brian and Shannon Case of Eagle Mountain; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, which are all loved deeply by Evlyn. She is also survived by a sister, Lorna Cannon of West Valley City.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her oldest son, Micheal Allen Case; and two brothers: Charles Geary Lee and Steven Kent Lee.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12 Noon in the Richfield LDS Stake Center, 159 North 400 West in Richfield. Friends may call for viewing at the Springer Turner Funeral Home in Richfield, Thursday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. or at the Stake Center Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:30 prior to the services.
Burial will be in the Annabella Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
On line guest book at: www.springerturner.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 20, 2019