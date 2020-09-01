1/1
Ewan Harbrecht Mitton
1929 - 2020
Ewan Harbrecht Mitton passed away peacefully at her home in Provo, Utah, August 28, 2020. She was a person of faith who served the Church in many callings, especially in music and teaching. She had an extensive singing career in concerts and opera, and taught vocal music at college level for 25 years. She maintained a private vocal studio for many years, and was active in helping to organize opportunities for local singers to perform.
Ewan is survived by her husband George L. Mitton, and her four children, 20 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at the Nelson Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave. in Provo. Visitation 12:00pm-1:45pm, funeral service at 2:00pm. Masks are required and seating is limited. Interment at the Logan City cemetery Tuesday September 8, 2020, with a service at 11:00am. Information at (801) 405-7444. The funeral may be viewed live online at the mortuary's website www.nelsonmortuary.com and a recording will be there for viewing after the funeral. A complete obituary is also available at that site.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Nelson Family Mortuary
SEP
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Nelson Family Mortuary
SEP
8
Interment
11:00 AM
Logan City cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Family Mortuary
4780 N University Ave
Provo, UT 84604
(801) 405-7444
