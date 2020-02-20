Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Porter Lane 2nd Ward
436 West 400 South
Centerville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Porter Lane 2nd Ward
436 West 400 South
Centerville, UT
View Map
Resources
F. James Cowan Jr.


1945 - 2020
F. James Cowan Jr. Obituary
F. James Cowan Jr. passed away from colon cancer Tuesday, February 18. Jim was the first boy born January 1, 1945, to Francis James Cowan and Arminda Merrick Cowan. He is preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Sue Jensen.
Jim married LaRue Bartholomew on June 8, 1972, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have six well-educated, talented, service-oriented children: Chris, Matt (married to Heidi Block), Natalie (Aaron Stobbe), Mary (Brad Jorgensen), John (Kate Terry), and Catherine (Taylor McCarrey). They are also blessed with fourteen grandchildren (Davis, Samuel, Sara and Joe Stobbe; Dayna, Ben, Ava, Gianna, and Olivia Jorgensen; Evelyn, Hannah and Clara Cowan; and Alexandria McCarrey).
Jim was a faithful, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His church service created the strong foundation of his life. He served a mission in Eastern Canada, and held many callings such as: Scoutmaster, bishop, stake presidency member, and temple ordinance worker. Scouting was an important part of Jim's life. He was an Eagle scout, and received the Silver Beaver designation.
In 1969, Jim was drafted into the army from graduate school, and served in Vietnam with the artillery unit. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service during the invasion of Cambodia in the summer of 1970.
After his release from the army, Jim went back to school and graduated with an MBA from the University of Utah. He was one of the first Charter Financial Analysts (CFA) in Salt Lake, and was a founding member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society of Salt Lake City, serving as its president in 1979. Jim worked for the investment department of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, Ensign Peak Advising, Deseret Trust Company, Utah Medical Association Foundation, and was president of Century Funds management.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Porter Lane 2nd Ward, 436 West 400 South, Centerville. A viewing in Jim's honor will be held Sunday evening from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful, and Monday morning 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
