Faye Arlene Wilkinson Heusser Burrows
1935 - 2020
Faye Arlene Wilkinson Heusser Burrows, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at home in St. George, Utah on August 2, 2020.
Born on September 3, 1935 in Butlerville, Utah, daughter of Hyrum Herbert Wilkinson and LeVona Brown. Later Faye was legally adopted by Royal Barney Heusser.
Married to Raymond Ralph Burrows on August 8, 1959 and had one son Lonn.
Faye worked as a switchboard operator, then she worked for Abott GM Diesel, she sold Avon for a number of years; then she had a 30-year career at the Green Sheet Newspaper (Murray Eagle) as a type setter and then an ad designer.
Faye went back to graduate from high school seminary, as she had always worked through high school and did not get a chance to finish it.
Faye loved Oceanside, playing the slots at Wendover, going fishing and being with family and friends. She started dancing at age 3, played the piano, was a baton twirler, enjoyed painting and embroidery.
Faye is survived by her husband Ray, son Lonn (Jackie) Burrows, three granddaughters Launa, Shalonn, Loni, four great-granddaughters Emma, Olivia, Abby, Jaelynn, one great-grandson Liam, and numerous extended family members. She was preceded in death by parents Royal and LeVona Heusser, and only sister Gwen Bateman and her husband Ray Bateman.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the Murray City Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
