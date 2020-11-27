Cedar Hills, Utah-Faye was born October 31, 1929 in Worland, Washakie, Wyoming to Fae and Millard Fillmore Moses. She joined three brothers: Millard Mabry Moses, Robert James Moses and Justin Burris Moses. She was educated in Ten Sleep, WY and graduated from High School there in 1947 as valedictorian of her class. At that time she was awarded four years of scholarship to the University of Wyoming. She married William Doyle Wood December 20, 1947 and the couple had one son, Robert William Wood. They were divorced in 1949. She married James Wilfred Bell September 6, 1952. A set of twin girls were born -- Colleen and Sheila Bell. Gina Bell was born July 12, 1955. Jim and Faye were divorced in 1970.
Faye worked for the USDA in 1960 for the Forest Service, Ten Sleep Ranger District as District Clerk. The family moved to Laramie, WY and Faye worked for the USDI, Laramie Petroleum Research Institute as payroll and travel clerk and later at the USDI in SLC at the SLC Research Institute, as executive secretary. She was Administrative Officer at the University of Utah for 18 years in the Department of Mining and Fuels Engineering and the Department of Chemical and Fuels Engineering. She retired from the University of Utah in 1995. In the interim she attended University of Utah and graduated from there with a B.S. in Humanities in 1995.
From January 1996 until April 2018, she was a Church Service missionary for the LDS Church History Library.
She was a published writer of history and fiction. Two books: Vanguards of the Valley, and Law, Land and Luck, (1985 and 2019). She came to SLC to work for The Improvement Era but the editor, Doyle Green, was incapacitated with cancer and none knew he had invited her to work there. She joined the US Department of Interior in SLC and carried on. She had several Church magazine articles published over the years. She was published by and works rendered fit for the following museums: Silver Butte, MT; Worland, WY: Ten Sleep, WY, Meeteetse, WY.
She was an avid genealogist and kept a daily journal since 1976. Faye loves poetry and has written several notebooks of poetry!
"I joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, March 1954 and it changed my life totally. I love the standards and the prophets and all!"
