In Loving Memory
Federico "Fred" Gonzalez, age 70, passed away at the Salt Lake Veteran's Hospital on May 27, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11 AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2119 S 400 E, Salt Lake, UT. Burial will follow with Full Military Honors at the Lakehills Memorial Park. Arrangements in care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, Grantsville 435-884-3031. Full obituary and condolences at daltonhoopes.com
Published in Deseret News on May 31, 2020.