Federico "Fred" Gonzalez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Federico's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory
Federico "Fred" Gonzalez, age 70, passed away at the Salt Lake Veteran's Hospital on May 27, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11 AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2119 S 400 E, Salt Lake, UT. Burial will follow with Full Military Honors at the Lakehills Memorial Park. Arrangements in care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, Grantsville 435-884-3031. Full obituary and condolences at daltonhoopes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Parlor & Undertakers
50 West Main St
Grantsville, UT 84029
435-884-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved