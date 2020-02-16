|
Late in the afternoon of Feb. 12, brother, husband and father, Felipe Jesus Trujillo, reentered the infinite after 84 years on this plane.
The second of 5 brothers (Herb, Leonard/Na, Earnest/Ta, Amarantito/Tito & Teofilo) born to Amarante and Cleone Trujillo in La Madera, NM, Felipe spent his youth in the mountains & valleys of Northern NM: he was especially proud of time spent working with the CCC sprucing up Bandalier Nat'l Monument. Eventually moving to and marrying in Bingham Canyon, he worked for Kennecott for 44 yrs and lived in Bingham, Riverton, and finally Midvale. Loving all sports, the Cleveland Indians were his special team.
He was met at the Rainbow Bridge by Joe-D, Boo, Lollipop, Kiefer Costas, Baby, Stranger, and Mrs. Kitty. There will be no services held in Utah but, in Late Spring/Early Summer, Micaela, Liz, Aimee, Marilyn, and Jo-Jo (niece) will bring Felipe home to La Madera & the Valle de Los Caballos he never stopped dreaming about.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020