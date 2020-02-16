Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151

Felipe Jesus Trujillo


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felipe Jesus Trujillo Obituary
Late in the afternoon of Feb. 12, brother, husband and father, Felipe Jesus Trujillo, reentered the infinite after 84 years on this plane.
The second of 5 brothers (Herb, Leonard/Na, Earnest/Ta, Amarantito/Tito & Teofilo) born to Amarante and Cleone Trujillo in La Madera, NM, Felipe spent his youth in the mountains & valleys of Northern NM: he was especially proud of time spent working with the CCC sprucing up Bandalier Nat'l Monument. Eventually moving to and marrying in Bingham Canyon, he worked for Kennecott for 44 yrs and lived in Bingham, Riverton, and finally Midvale. Loving all sports, the Cleveland Indians were his special team.
He was met at the Rainbow Bridge by Joe-D, Boo, Lollipop, Kiefer Costas, Baby, Stranger, and Mrs. Kitty. There will be no services held in Utah but, in Late Spring/Early Summer, Micaela, Liz, Aimee, Marilyn, and Jo-Jo (niece) will bring Felipe home to La Madera & the Valle de Los Caballos he never stopped dreaming about.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felipe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -