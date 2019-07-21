Fern A. Powell

January 29, 1941 ~ July 17, 2019

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and best friend, Fern Athlene Allred Bronson Powell, 78, of Salt Lake County, Utah, passed away July 17, 2019, at home with her family by her side.

She was born January 29, 1941, to Owen Arthur Allred and Vera Joy Cooke Allred in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Tracy William Bronson on February 13, 1956. They had eight children, plus others who looked to her as mother. They were later divorced and Fern married Evern Powell. Between raising and taking care of her children, she finished high school and some college. She became a truly beloved midwife, which she greatly treasured until her health wouldn't allow her to continue in it.

She is survived by nine children; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both husbands; her son Thomas; and 3 grandchildren.

She taught her children to love everyone regardless of religion or color, that it is your actions and what is in your heart that counts. Her brilliant blue eyes would light up when she was with her family. That's what she loved the most. She leaves behind the true meaning of family, love, and friendship.

The viewing will be held Monday, July 22, 2019, 9:00-10:45 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m., at Taylorsville Memorial Park Cemetery, 4575 South Redwood Road (1700 West), also known as 1635 Gumwood Avenue, Taylorsville, Utah 84123.

We want to especially thank our hospice team and extend an additional thanks to our wonder-woman, Deb.

Published in Deseret News on July 21, 2019