|
|
Fernando Demetrio Esquibel
1957 ~ 2020
Our loving husband, father and papa, Fernando Demetrio Esquibel, unexpectedly passed away on March 1, 2020 at the age of 62-years-old. Fernando was born on October 18, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jose Doroteo Esquibel and Willie Mae Grooms Esquibel. Fernando married the love of his life, Robbin Lee Andersen on December 30, 1976.
He is survived by his wife Robbin Esquibel, children Brooke (Boyd) Irving and Travis Esquibel, grandchildren: Mikayla Irving, Kylie Irving and Bronsen Esquibel, and six siblings.
A celebration of life ceremony will held Monday, March 9, 2020 at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah with a viewing from 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. and service from 7:00 - 8:00 P.M.
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020