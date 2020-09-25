1/2
Ferral Jay Swink
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Ferral Jay Swink, 84, peacefully passed away on September 23, 2020 from complications related to congestive heart failure. Ferral was born in Cleveland, Utah on December 30, 1935 to Letha Elvina Winder Swink and Fred Swink. Ferral is survived by his beloved wife, Suellen Powell Swink, eight children and their spouses, and 20 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Peruvian Park Ward Chapel. A viewing will be held at the same location on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Ferral will be laid to rest at Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Full obituary, online condolences and live stream of the service may be found at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 25, 2020.
