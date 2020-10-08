Finau Filimoeulie Finau

1942 ~ 2020

Our amazing, kind and warm-hearted Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Brother, Cousin and Friend, Finau Filimoeulie Finau, returned to our Heavenly Father and to his wife, Cynthia, at the age of 77 on Oct. 3, 2020, due to complications from pneumonia, and a recent lung cancer diagnosis.

He was born on Dec. 5, 1942 in Mu'a, Tatakamotonga, Tonga to Henele Toupili Finau and Lile' Takapu Finau. He came to the U.S. 50 years ago with his Brother, Afei. They were two men who shared the same dream . . . a life with more opportunity, and one that would have a lasting effect on their families for many generations to follow. He believed in teaching people how to "fish" so they could "eat" for a lifetime, but never hesitated to give what he had in order to help others. He never took opportunities placed in front of him for granted, and he also felt it important to create opportunity for others. The greatest gift we can give him is to achieve our goals, and honor what he set forth 50 years ago. The greatest gift he gave us was himself; his kindness, generosity, work ethic, and fortitude.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brothers Afei and Sikei. He is survived by his children, Andria (Brice), Brett (Tami), Steven (Josh), Marci (Anthony), Marcus (Kristina), Afei (Piulisi), Outilali (Sarah), many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ofa Lahi Atu Dad. You will forever be known as a true warrior to all who knew you. Until we meet again.

Services will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary(1950 East 10600 South) on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 AM. Viewing will be held Friday October 9th from 6-8 PM and prior to services on Saturday from 8:30-10:30 AM at the same location. Graveside services immediately to follow.

**Please respect and be mindful of Salt Lake County Covid-19 mandates & restrictions. Masks required while indoors for the viewing. Social distance as best as possible overall. You're welcome to bring a blanket and/or lawn chair for the graveside service.



