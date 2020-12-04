Finau Tukuafu
1946 - 2020
Finau Tukuafu was born December 14, 1946 in Ovaka, Vava'u, Tonga. Growing up, he was blessed to spend time in several households, and, thus, was dearly loved by many. He was a labor missionary for the LDS church in Tonga from 1966 to 1968. In 1971, Finau migrated to Utah with his father, ViliamiTukuafu, and brother Samiu Tukuafu. Finau worked in construction and helped build prestigious landmarks like Trolley Square. He became a general contractor who specialized in masonry, and had much success, largely due to his exceptional work ethic and construction industry knowledge, which were taught to him by Fakatou Vaitai, a beloved father figure in Finau's life.
Finau married Tivinia Mele Bloomfield in the Los Angeles Temple on September 26, 1975, and in 1983 their family of 7 traveled back to the island of Tonga, where the family served an LDS mission. They returned to the US in 1989.
Finau was well-known for his big, loud presence, his sharp wit, and his wonderful sense of humor. Even at the end of his life when his ability to communicate diminished, he could still deliver a punchline with just a slight head nod and a raised eyebrow. His world revolved around his grandchildren, and they adored him in return. Finau's generous spirit and impeccable work ethic live on through his children, and his jokes and teasing will be missed at family gatherings.
Finau is survived by his wife, Mele, children Foshtina Tukuafu, Elva Tukuafu, Finau Tukuafu (Kalani), Viliami Tukuafu (Eseta), Popua Tahi (Maikeli), Tivinia Apelu (Lendl), Seluvaia Fatu (Jake), Carmilla Afu (Tevita), 43 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held from 1:00 - 2:45 prior to the services. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. For information to view the funeral online, please visit larkincares.com
.