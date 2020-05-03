|
Flava Lu Sacco
July 15, 1958 ~ April 26, 2020
Flava Sacco passed away peacefully on April 26th, 2020, enveloped in love and support from her family and friends, whom she loved deeply. Our "Flav" was smart, creative, compassionate, and excelled at anything she put her mind to. Anyone who's spent time with Flava knows she was full of energy and the life of the party. Her smile and laugh were contagious, as was her positive outlook. Her granddaughter may have said it best, "She was so nice and really special". Flava had a passion for travel, golf, visits to the zoo, her book club, and most of all for "girls days" with her granddaughters. As she always said, "It's all about making memories".
Flava is preceded in death by her Father Gerald and her mother Irene. She is survived by her loving husband Mark, her two children Melinda and Judson, and her granddaughters Ava and Grace- who were the 'light of her life', and she theirs.
Please share your memories and photos with the family and view information on the upcoming Celebration of Life to be held in her honor at www.starksfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to raise donations for Utah's Hogle Zoo, and a commemorative bench where family and friends may visit. Donations may be made at Gofundme.com/flava-sacco-hogle-zoo-memorial.
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2020