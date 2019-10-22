|
1921 ~ 2019
Salt Lake/Price, UT-Flora Houston Keller, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on October 18, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was 98 years young and in her later years had gained some hard-won wisdom which she liked to share - "It's a lot easier to get into this life than it is to get out." She is at peace and resides with those who preceded her, but will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by the rest of us who knew and loved her.
Flora was born on May 6, 1921, in Parowan, Utah, in a small adobe home to Florence and William Wallace Houston. She was the only daughter in the family, with three brothers, Mat, James and Grant. She traveled by horse and buggy, warmed her bathwater on the stove, read by candlelight, and rang the operator to place a phone call. She also saw men walk on the moon, learned to use computers and smart phones (which she viewed with suspicion to the end), and traveled by jetliner on occasions to New York, Europe and Israel.
In 1950, while working as a secretary in the Utah State Department of Public Safety, she met Paul Keller, who was a night dispatcher for the Highway Patrol while he was attending law school. They were married on New Year's Eve 1953 so, as Flora would tell it, Paul could get the married-tax deduction for that year. The marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple, and they had a long and wonderful time together.
Throughout her life, she was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many different capacities. In later years, she enjoyed serving missions with Paul both in the Washington D.C. South Mission and as guides at Temple Square.
Flora was the mother of five children. She treasured and supported her family throughout her life. She is survived by her children W. James Keller (Janice), Robert C. Keller (Lindsey), Paula Jill Masters (Kevin), Carol Ann Mathis (Bill), 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, as well as her brother, Grant Houston. Flora was preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul and daughter, Margaret Michele. Although she was a reformed farm girl who never owned a pet, she bemusedly returned the love of a number of granddogs, who will miss her as well.
According to Flora's wishes, the family plans a funeral service at Mitchell Funeral Home in Price, Utah, on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Friends and family are welcome one hour before. A celebration of Flora's life is planned for a later date. Interment, Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019