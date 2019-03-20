Florence Annetta

Lowe Mecham

1932 ~ 2019

Florence Annetta Lowe Mecham, age 86, of Sandy UT passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in Salt Lake City. Florence was born September 21, 1932 in Bismarck ND to Warren B Lowe and Frances Smith. She was raised during the Great Depression and her family moved often to find work. This experience instilled a lifetime sense of minimalism and the importance of family. She met the love of her life, Douglas Clinton Mecham, in Nyssa, OR in 1948 and they married on June 8, 1949 in Salt Lake City. Together they raised five children and were married 60 years. Florence retired from JCPenney Accounting in 1993 after decades of employment. She held various positions with the LDS church. She was an avid card player, enjoyed genealogy, bingo with friends and a little gambling. Most of all, she treasured time with family. Florence proudly lived independently. Her laugh was contagious, and she loved a good conversation. Florence will be lovingly remembered by her sister Ione Messick, five children Kathryn Haselton (Charles), Marilyn Collison (Thomas), Clinton Mecham (Bette Jo), Claude Mecham (Brenda), Debra Forakis (Gary), 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She is now reunited with her husband Douglas, parents Warren Lowe and Frances Lowe Bennett, brother Willard Lowe, sister Marjorie Peterson, grandson Bradley Ainsworth, and granddaughter Elizabeth Sagers.

Family and friends of Florence are invited to join her four generations of family at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy UT. Viewing will be Friday, March 22, 6:00-8:00 pm. A celebration of Florence's life and a viewing will be Saturday, March 23 from 1:30-3:30 pm. Interment will be directly after Saturday services. Her family would like to express their gratitude for the kind and loving care received by the medical staff from St Marks Hospital and Promise Hospital.

