Florence Hertha Nygaard Spruance
1940 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Florence Hertha Nygaard Spruance died October 4, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT after a year long battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.
Flo was born October 3, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Harry Pederson Nygaard and Alice McLean Nygaard. She spent her early childhood in Illinois and in middle school moved to California, where she graduated from Redlands High School and the University of Redlands. At the university, she studied elementary education, was president of her sorority Alpha Sigma Pi and met her future husband William H. Spruance. Bill and Flo were married August 17, 1963.
Flo loved teaching and spoke often of her years teaching in the Bay Area while Bill was in law school. In 1968, the family moved to Paradise, CA where she lived for 50 years until her home was destroyed by the Camp Fire in 2018. In Paradise, she raised her family, was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, volunteered in the community and worked as a genealogist. She had a gift for making friends, many of whom she loved like family, and she will be missed.
She was met on the other side by her husband, her parents and her daughter Alice. She leaves behind her daughters Sherril (Michael) Stephens and JoLynn (Roger) Peters and three grandchildren she adored - Joshua and Megan Stephens and Katherine Peters.
She will be laid to rest in a small, family service. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider her two favorite charities were The Salvation Army and Shriner's Hospital
